Frontier Culture Museum postpones opening night of lantern tours

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The lantern tours are back at the Frontier Culture Museum (FCM), but the opening night has been postponed to Friday due to the weather. It will be the first year that tours will be back on both sides — and showing Christmas skits from five different times.

Despite the last-minute change, FCM’s team still wants to give the sold-out crowds a tour to remember.

“Our staff is very excited, the staff is always. This is one of the favorite events that we start working on pretty much in June and work towards all year. It’s a fun event we all enjoy it and it really brings a holiday spirit into the museum,” FCM Associate Director of Education Rachel Sites said.

If you have a ticket for Thursday, you are invited to a rescheduled tour on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The museum advises patrons to call if Tuesday does not work.

