Henry Cavill will not play Superman in next film

In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of "Mission:...
In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" in Washington.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Henry Cavill will not be the star of the next Superman film.

The actor took to Instagram to reveal he won’t be returning as Clark Kent, saying he is sad about the decision, especially after announcing back in October that he would be returning for the role.

“It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote.

Henry Cavill took to Instagram to reveal he won’t be returning as Clark Kent.
Henry Cavill took to Instagram to reveal he won’t be returning as Clark Kent.(Instagram/@henrycavill via CNN Newsource)

D.C. Studios co-head James Gunn tweeted that he is writing a new Superman film in a reimagined universe, focusing on Clark Kent’s earlier life in Metropolis.

However, Variety reports that Cavill might not be out of the film completely, as D.C. Studios is reportedly working with the actor to find him a new role.

“I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Cavill added to his Instagram post.

More details about the new film are expected in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information regarding an alleged assault.
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
Staunton PD arrests man for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.
Staunton PD arrests man for alleged sex crimes with a minor
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says DroneUp LLC will invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing,...
Governor Youngkin announces Transformational Behavioral Health Care Plan for Virginians
VDOT is reporting wrecks and road conditions in the Valley during this First Alert Weather Day.
Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection

Latest News

With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday Open Doors thermal shelter...
Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
US stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi