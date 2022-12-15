Ice storm impacting area Wednesday overnight into Thursday

(WHSV) - ‘Tis the season! Our first significant winter storm of the year has moved into the area and will bring plenty of ice Wednesday overnight into Thursday.

THE STORM

All of the area will change over to sleet and freezing rain just after midnight. Temperatures will be hovering in the low 30s heading into the overnight as we will continue to see periods of freezing rain for the remainder of the overnight.

Wednesday overnight we see all areas change to freezing rain. (WHSV)

We will continue to see periods of sleet and freezing rain Thursday morning making the morning commute an absolute mess. Roads will certainly be hazardous and icy at this point. Sleet and freezing rain should continue until around noon Thursday as most of us will change back over to rain. There may be a few spots that see freezing rain well into the afternoon. Temperatures will be slowly increasing, rising into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Thursday afternoon, we will change back to a cold rain. (WHSV)

Rain will taper Thursday evening with all rain out of the way by around 7 pm. Roads in the evening will likely still be very icy as any melting in the afternoon would be very limited. Thursday overnight, snow showers will then begin across the Allegheny Mountains with perhaps a few flurries across the rest of our West Virginia locations. Most of the area will see decreasing clouds Thursday overnight as temperatures fall back below freezing. Roads will likely remain very icy through the night Thursday as anything that melts will likely refreeze.

Roads will likely stay icy into Friday morning but we will have sunshine and temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s in the afternoon which should melt what’s left of the ice.

HOW MUCH ICE?

The highest ice accumulation totals will be focused across the Allegheny Mountains where over 0.50″ of ice is expected. This is enough ice to create widespread icy roads, downed trees and branches, and widespread power outages that could be very lengthy.

Most of the area will see 0.25-0.50" of ice with the Allegheny Mountains seeing more than 0.50" of ice. (WHSV)

For most of the rest of the area, 0.25″-0.50″ of ice is expected. This will still create widespread icy roads and power outages but fewer downed trees and branches.

South of our area in Rockbridge County, 0.10″-0.25″ of ice is expected. This will still be enough for numerous roads to turn hazardous and icy but any downed trees and branches along with power outages will be more isolated.

Once you get above 0.25" of ice, you start to run into some big problems (WHSV)

A reminder that bridges and overpasses will cool first, so if you have to be out of the roads early Thursday use extreme caution.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.