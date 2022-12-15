Massanutten Regional Library working to fundraise through discount book sales

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents around the Valley who visit the seven branches of the Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) may not realize they are walking through a nonprofit.

The library’s Director of Advancement says most funding comes from the localities of those branches, and creative fundraising efforts come after.

”Annually about $200,000 is needed to be raised to keep the library sustained, keep new items on the shelves, and get new programs. We do that in several ways like our book sale room and this is one of the fun ways that we raise money for the library system,” Mary Golden-Hughes said.

The book sale room at MRL’s Central Library in Harrisonburg contains around 10,000 books, and starting in January it will be the site for quarterly sales. Golden-Hughes says thousands attend the events to purchase used and discounted titles.

In the meantime, she says readers can help the library reach its fundraising goal by finding newer used titles for purchase at MRL’s ‘bookstore’.

“They are books that people check out, read once, and then give to us. So, if we don’t add them to our collection we will put them over here and they stay out of the landfill and get new life and more people can keep reading,” MRL library assistant Andrew Shantz said.

If you have books you would like to donate to MRL, staff says you can drop smaller donation amounts by the circulation desk anytime the library is open, or call ahead if you plan to donate larger amounts.

