Report: Former tennis champion Boris Becker released from prison, to be deported

FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday,...
FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for 30 months in April for hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world No. 1 was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day that indicates weather will have more of an impact.
Ice storm impacting area Wednesday overnight into Thursday
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information regarding an alleged assault.
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
Staunton PD arrests man for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.
Staunton PD arrests man for alleged sex crimes with a minor
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

Latest News

FILE _ Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle,...
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
A trailer on the latest installment of the Harry and Meghan documentary series details...
New Harry, Meghan trailer released on Netflix
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
Stephanie Penn's Icy Morning Weather Forecast Dec. 15
Stephanie Penn's Icy Morning Weather Forecast Dec. 15