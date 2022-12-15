Rockingham County Board of Supervisors deny solar facility request and table purchase

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lot of dialogue was exchanged about decisions that would change communities completely. Many Keezeltown residents were up in arms about a solar panel facility wanting to come onto Indian Trail Road.

Everyone who opposed this said this land is known for agricultural use, which brought out rejoicing when the request was denied.

“It is prime agricultural land. I hope it will be continuing farm like that. I think there are other places we do need to put solar,” Rockingham County District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler said.

The meeting did not stop there. The meeting’s finale was a public hearing in regard to the Massanutten Public Service Corporation (MPSC) being purchased for $25.8 million.

The business said they are not for sale — while its neighbors in the mountain support the idea to purchase as optimism in the face of rate increases.

The biggest concern was that the appraisal was not seen by everyone, which is why MPSC and their lawyer were pleased that the Board of Supervisors decided not to rush the process and tabled the decision.

“It’s exactly what we asked for — that this is a time for us to get an opportunity to provide them with additional information, and also for the public to review their appraisal because it has never been produced until this evening,” MPSC Attorney Joe Conner said.

The Board of Supervisors clarified that the proposal would only impact those on the mountain, other county residents will not be paying anything more.

District 2 Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison said the decision made tonight was only the first step to a long process. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.