Rockingham County Board of Supervisors deny solar facility request and table purchase

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lot of dialogue was exchanged about decisions that would change communities completely. Many Keezeltown residents were up in arms about a solar panel facility wanting to come onto Indian Trail Road.

Everyone who opposed this said this land is known for agricultural use, which brought out rejoicing when the request was denied.

“It is prime agricultural land. I hope it will be continuing farm like that. I think there are other places we do need to put solar,” Rockingham County District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler said.

The meeting did not stop there. The meeting’s finale was a public hearing in regard to the Massanutten Public Service Corporation (MPSC) being purchased for $25.8 million.

The business said they are not for sale — while its neighbors in the mountain support the idea to purchase as optimism in the face of rate increases.

The biggest concern was that the appraisal was not seen by everyone, which is why MPSC and their lawyer were pleased that the Board of Supervisors decided not to rush the process and tabled the decision.

“It’s exactly what we asked for — that this is a time for us to get an opportunity to provide them with additional information, and also for the public to review their appraisal because it has never been produced until this evening,” MPSC Attorney Joe Conner said.

The Board of Supervisors clarified that the proposal would only impact those on the mountain, other county residents will not be paying anything more.

District 2 Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison said the decision made tonight was only the first step to a long process. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day that indicates weather will have more of an impact.
Ice storm impacts the area Thursday
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information regarding an alleged assault.
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
Staunton PD arrests man for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.
Staunton PD arrests man for alleged sex crimes with a minor
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says DroneUp LLC will invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing,...
Governor Youngkin announces Transformational Behavioral Health Care Plan for Virginians

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 15
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 15
Despite the last-minute change, FCM's team still wants to give the sold-out crowds a tour to...
Frontier Culture Museum postpones opening night of lantern tours
Massanutten Regional Library raising funds through discount book sales
Massanutten Regional Library working to fundraise through discount book sales
A day that indicates weather will have more of an impact.
Ice storm impacts the area Thursday