Stuarts Draft woman arrested for sex crimes involving a child

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - According to a release sent out by the Staunton Police Department (SPD), On Dec. 13, Rebeca Fratila Ilies, 31, of Stuarts Draft, was arrested by the SPD and charged with one count of alleged carnal knowledge of a child, three counts of allegedly taking indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian, and four counts of alleged use of electronic means for child sexual communication.

Ilies is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail according to the SPD.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

