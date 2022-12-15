SVEC reporting power outages in various counties
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Company (SVEC) has reported power outages for numerous counties in a recent release.
SVEC crews and contractors are working throughout co-op service territory to restore service to about 2,000 members, according to the release.
Here are the latest numbers as of 11:10 a.m. according to the SVEC.
- Frederick County 1,230
- Rockingham County 492
- Shenandoah County 482
- Augusta County 44
- Nelson County 33
- Page County 20
Crews and contractors will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. Additional co-op personnel are available to assist in restoration, if needed.
