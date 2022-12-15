SVEC reporting power outages in various counties

SVEC
SVEC(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Company (SVEC) has reported power outages for numerous counties in a recent release.

SVEC crews and contractors are working throughout co-op service territory to restore service to about 2,000 members, according to the release.

Here are the latest numbers as of 11:10 a.m. according to the SVEC.

  • Frederick County             1,230
  • Rockingham County       492
  • Shenandoah County        482
  • Augusta County                44
  • Nelson County                 33
  • Page County                   20

Crews and contractors will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. Additional co-op personnel are available to assist in restoration, if needed.

