SVEC reporting power outages in various counties

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Company (SVEC) has reported power outages for numerous counties in a recent release.

SVEC crews and contractors are working throughout co-op service territory to restore service to about 2,000 members, according to the release.

Here are the latest numbers as of 11:10 a.m. according to the SVEC.

Frederick County 1,230

Rockingham County 492

Shenandoah County 482

Augusta County 44

Nelson County 33

Page County 20

Crews and contractors will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. Additional co-op personnel are available to assist in restoration, if needed.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.