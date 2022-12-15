Tractor trailer crash closes East Market St intersection

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on East Market Street in Harrisonburg has closed an intersection, and interstate exits.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash earlier in the afternoon on Dec. 15, and City of Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks offered some more details about the incident.

“There was a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Due to the crash and diesel fuel on the roadway that must be removed, the intersection will be closed for a considerable amount of time,” Parks said. “Drivers should avoid the area.”

VDOT is reporting that the east left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed. The west left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed. Exit 247 A Northbound is blocked. Exit 247 A Southbound is blocked as of 1:15 p.m.

We will provide more updates we we get them.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.