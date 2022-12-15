Trump releases digital trading cards

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.(Truth Social @realDonaldTrump / collecttrumpcards.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business.

On Thursday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he will be debuting an official digital trading card collection.

Trump said the cards showcase his “life and career,” but the featured artwork includes him as a superhero, astronaut, a cowboy and more.

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.

The cards can be purchased at collecttrumpcards.com.

The website notes the cards are not political and says the profits will not go toward Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day that indicates weather will have more of an impact.
Ice storm impacts the area Thursday
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for information regarding an alleged assault.
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
Staunton PD arrests man for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.
Staunton PD arrests man for alleged sex crimes with a minor
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says DroneUp LLC will invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing,...
Governor Youngkin announces Transformational Behavioral Health Care Plan for Virginians
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers
A pair of handcuffs.
Stuarts Draft woman arrested for sex crimes involving a child
Billie died at home surrounded by family and friends, said UCLA, where Moore was the women’s...
Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies
VDOT is reporting wrecks and road conditions in the Valley during this First Alert Weather Day.
Tractor trailer crash closes East Market St intersection