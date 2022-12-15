VDOT reporting wrecks and road conditions in the Valley

VDOT is reporting wrecks and road conditions in the Valley during this First Alert Weather Day.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley.

As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one disabled vehicle causing delays or closures on the road ways.

The two wrecks reported are:

  • On US-33 in Harrisonburg, in the area of Burgess Rd, drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The east left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed.
  • On US-250 in Highland County, in the area of Sounding Knob Rd, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. All west lanes are closed.

VDOT reported earlier that people should ‘avoid all unnecessary travel’ and to pay close attention to local weather reports and road conditions.

WHSV will bring you the latest weather forecasts, updates on major crashes, and any other news that could help you plan your day during this First Alert Weather Day.

