Christmas trees still available for one more weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is now 9 days away and Michelle’s Wreaths and Trees still have holly jolly greenery available for your holiday.

This is the last weekend to get one for Christmas but Co-Owner Michael Weaver says there are some options for those looking.

“Staunton’s our new location this year, we about 25 trees there Here, we have about 30 trees and then we have a stand in Penn Laird — we have about under 10 trees there is there,” Weaver said.

The business says the holiday spirit from customers encourages them to stay open as close to Christmas as possible with some festive cheer of their own.

“Nico, over the years, has opened up a hot chocolate stand that he runs occasionally on the weekend — so hopefully he’ll be doing that Saturday. We hide candy canes and the trees we usually have a fire going so we would try to make it a fun experience,” Weaver said.

Trees, wreaths, and hot cocoa are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Michelle’s Wreaths and Trees may not close until Dec. 23, if they still have trees after the weekend.

Here are the operating hours for each location:

1321 South High St. Harrisonburg, VA 22801: Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday-Sunday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

5375 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846: Mon-Fri 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

24 South Augusta St. Staunton, VA: Hours: Fri-Sun 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.