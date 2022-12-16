A cold and breezy weekend

FRIDAY: Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Adding some clouds overnight and turning very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains and flurries elsewhere in our West Virginia locations for the evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon, chilly, and breezy with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s, feeling like the 30s. Snow flurries across our West Virginia locations. Partly cloudy and cold for the evening as temperatures fall into the 30s and the breeze subsides. Some clouds and very cold overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains for the evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and some clouds. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains in the morning. Through the weekend, the Allegheny Mountains could see up to 3 inches of snow. Staying cold and turning breezy for the afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 30s and a mix of sun and clouds, feeling more like the 20s. A clear and very cold evening with temperatures falling into the 20s. Clear overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and partly cloudy. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and chilly with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. A very cold evening with plenty of clouds and temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Partly cloudy overnight and very cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Some clouds and chilly for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. A very cold evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Very cold with some clouds overnight and lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s under mostly cloudy skies. A chilly day with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and plenty of clouds. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly cloudy for the night and turning very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: We are watching for the potential of a winter storm that could dump several inches of snow Thursday and Friday. A very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. Cold for the day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Frigid overnight with lows in the mid to upper teens.

