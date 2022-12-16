First winter storm of the season brings ice to the area
(WHSV) - A strong low-pressure system that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast led to our first big winter storm of the season overnight Wednesday, December 14th into Thursday, December 15th.
With this system, our viewing area saw a little bit of everything. Sleet, freezing rain, and a cold rain.
There were plenty of icy roads Thursday and into Friday morning along with several power outages, some of which were still ongoing as of Friday morning.
While our entire area did not see as much ice accumulate, several spots did get significant ice. Afton and Sherando saw 0.5″.
The ice turned the Valley and our West Virginia locations into what looked like a winter wonderland.
Here are some photos that were submitted:
