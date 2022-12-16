First winter storm of the season brings ice to the area

(WHSV) - A strong low-pressure system that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast led to our first big winter storm of the season overnight Wednesday, December 14th into Thursday, December 15th.

Satellite and radar of low-pressure system 12-14-22 (whsv)

With this system, our viewing area saw a little bit of everything. Sleet, freezing rain, and a cold rain.

We’re seeing a little bit of everything this morning: cold rain, freezing rain and sleet. I just took this video from downtown Harrisonburg. @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/EbCSkqOZx3 — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) December 15, 2022

There were plenty of icy roads Thursday and into Friday morning along with several power outages, some of which were still ongoing as of Friday morning.

While our entire area did not see as much ice accumulate, several spots did get significant ice. Afton and Sherando saw 0.5″.

While many didn't get in on significant icing, there were many places that did. Most of the ice in our area fell along the Blue Ridge in Augusta County where 0.50" of ice was recorded! Several other places at least reporting 0.25" of ice. pic.twitter.com/s57ZbneYGX — Ben Beddoes (@WHSVBen) December 16, 2022

The ice turned the Valley and our West Virginia locations into what looked like a winter wonderland.

Here are some photos that were submitted:

