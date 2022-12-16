First winter storm of the season brings ice to the area

Ice from 12-15-22 ice storm
Ice from 12-15-22 ice storm(whsv)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A strong low-pressure system that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast led to our first big winter storm of the season overnight Wednesday, December 14th into Thursday, December 15th.

Satellite and radar of low-pressure system 12-14-22
Satellite and radar of low-pressure system 12-14-22(whsv)

With this system, our viewing area saw a little bit of everything. Sleet, freezing rain, and a cold rain.

There were plenty of icy roads Thursday and into Friday morning along with several power outages, some of which were still ongoing as of Friday morning.

While our entire area did not see as much ice accumulate, several spots did get significant ice. Afton and Sherando saw 0.5″.

The ice turned the Valley and our West Virginia locations into what looked like a winter wonderland.

Here are some photos that were submitted:

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

