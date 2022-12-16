Governor Youngkin bans TikTok and WeChat on state devices

TikTok ban
TikTok ban(Photo: CNN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order #24, banning the use of certain Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology.

This news comes from a press release sent out by the Governor’s Office on Dec. 16.

The Executive Order bans TikTok and WeChat, and any other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited on state government devices and wireless (WIFI) networks and requires businesses who contract with the state government to also prohibit the use of those applications on state-owned devices or IT infrastructure.

“TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are taking this step today to secure state government devices and wireless networks from the threat of infiltration and ensure that we safeguard the data and cybersecurity of state government.”

The Executive Order applies to all Executive Offices and Executive Branch Agencies.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
A pair of handcuffs.
Stuarts Draft woman arrested for sex crimes involving a child
VDOT is reporting wrecks and road conditions in the Valley during this First Alert Weather Day.
Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls

Latest News

Michelle's Wreath and Trees likes staying open as close to Christmas for the customers' holiday...
Christmas trees still available for one more weekend
If Hart's was closed, East Market St. would not have opened back up so quickly.
How busy do tow trucks get during slushy road conditions?
The Salvation Army red kettle.
The Harrisonburg Salvation Christmas Effort is running behind
Leaked Snow Spoilers??!! - Stephanie Penn's Dense Fog Morning Weather Forecast Dec. 16
Leaked Snow Spoilers??!! - Stephanie Penn's Dense Fog Morning Weather Forecast Dec. 16