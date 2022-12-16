The Harrisonburg Salvation Christmas Effort is running behind

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With only a week until Christmas, one of the holiday season’s longest-running fundraisers is facing a major projected shortfall. Some of the cause could be loss of bell-ringing days because of weather and a lack of bell ringers at all locations. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate when they can.

“If you have never volunteered with The Salvation Army before, come and give it a try. Be part of something special by helping make a difference in the lives of so many this holiday season,” said Captain Duane Burleigh, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg.

Every dollar collected in the red kettles supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in Harrisonburg/Rockingham County, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to children, and hosting after-school programs.

Even dropping in spare change can make a difference.

With 7 kettle days remaining The Salvation Army Harrisonburg/Rockingham County kettle effort is just over halfway to the goal of $200,000.

If you are interested in becoming a bell ringer, you can learn more and sign up for a shift here.

