How busy do tow trucks get during slushy road conditions?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sleet, ice, and freezing rain brought a slushy day for the roads in the Valley. Hart’s Automotive & 24-Hour Towing Owner Jody Hart could’ve closed up the towing service today, but knew his team would’ve been prepared for whatever.

“We have special spades that we put in the ground that lets the truck sit still, to keep it from sliding around as we’re recovering a vehicle. If we need extra things for the bad weather, we make sure we have our trucks prepared and fueled up and ready to go,” Hart said.

The third-generation business works with VDOT to get a heads-up on what to expect on days when the weather brings bad road conditions. Hart has 17 tow trucks on the line and knew there were going to be adventures for some of them today.

“We worked a bad accident and Linda Lane and East Market Street with a tractor-trailer in the car. We had a couple of cars on 81 that was rolled over or in a ditch, and just some different passenger vehicles and 18-wheelers so it was kind of a crazy day,” Hart said.

Hart knows some people think black roads are not slick but he says that is not the case.

Traffic accidents add up to a hectic day for tow trucks, but makes it all worth it for Hart Automotive in the end.

“We are open 24 hours a day, like the hospital workers, the police officer, newscaster. A lot of people got to work in in the bad weather, good weather — so I mean I’m glad to be able to help anybody whenever they need help,” Hart said.

If Hart’s was closed, East Market St. would not have opened back up so quickly.

