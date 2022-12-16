HRCSB excited about Youngkin’s behavioral health plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his three-year Right Help, Right Now’ plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system. In the first year of the plan, Youngkin is proposing $230 million in new funding for behavioral health in the state budget.

“We are excited to see that this is a priority for him during his term. He has designated funds that will hopefully help with crisis services and then he is also looking at pre and post-crisis services in our system,” said Rebekah Brubaker, Executive Director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB).

$20 million of the new funding Youngkin is proposing will go to fund over 30 new mobile crisis teams and $58 million will go to increase the number of crisis receiving centers and stabilization units. HRCSB said that this funding would be a big help as crisis services are the biggest need in the field.

“Having individuals have a place to go is always an important piece of that. We definitely need more beds and more availability for folks who are meeting the needs to be in an acute hospitalization. We don’t always have the resources in the state to provide the care that we need to,” said Brubaker.

Brubaker said that another key part of Youngkin’s plan is crisis prevention funding.

“Part of the Governor’s plan as well is to invest in communities so that folks have services to wrap around them before and after a crisis situation in the hopes that we can prevent future crisis and hopefully stabilize them,” she said.

Youngkin’s plan also includes $15 million to expand the elementary, middle, and high school-based mental health program to dozens of new communities and $9 million to expand tele-behavioral health services in public schools and on college campuses. HRCSB also provides similar programs.

“We have partnerships with both Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Schools to provide what we call early intervention clinicians primarily in the high schools. These are clinicians that are going to support the staff and students of course with mental health issues,” said Brubaker.

HRCSB also provides education about mental health awareness in schools.

Youngkin’s initiative also looks to develop the workforce in the behavioral health field as staffing issues have been a problem across the state.

“That is definitely one of the struggles to providing good services is making sure you have the staff to do that. We are seeing some of that for ourselves and that’s one of the challenges you face when you want to build out a system of care,” said Brubaker.

Brubaker said that it is hard to tell right now what the full local impact of the Governor’s plan will be but there will be improvements made because of it.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.