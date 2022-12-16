Man shoots roommate in his sleep over broken microwave, authorities say

Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his...
Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his roommate.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate after an argument over a microwave.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Golden Valley regarding a homicide.

Authorities said Robert Hoenshell Jr., 73, and Everett Yates, 73, lived in the house where Hoenshell reportedly shot and killed Yates.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hoenshell and Yates got into an argument the day before over a damaged microwave. When deputies interviewed Hoenshell, he reportedly told them he had shot Yates while he was asleep.

Hoenshell is facing a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

