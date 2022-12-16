Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns.

On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to see part of a performance of a traditional Nigerian Dance from JMU’s School of Dance that some parents found inappropriate.

During a school board meeting on Monday, the guardian of a child that attended the performance voiced her concerns. She cited part of the dance that she said was similar to twerking, as well as the performance’s portrayal of racism and a land acknowledgment statement that was read before it started.

“At the end of this they stood at the very edge of the stage and yelled at our children, 450 third-grade children, ‘I will not shut up, I will not be quiet, I will not lower my voice’. They screamed at these children,” said Paula Harold, a grandmother, and guardian of a student who attended the performance, at Monday’s meeting.

Students were taken to the performance at JMU as part of a collaboration between RCPS and Any Given Child of the Shenandoah Valley which works to provide art experiences to students in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County who may otherwise not get that chance.

“Any Given Child provides us with a list of events for the year and typically that’s communicated to the schools ahead of time but that doesn’t necessarily mean we know exactly what the choreography is of a dance or what the spoken text may be,” said Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl. “Just as when we take students on a 4th grade trip to Jamestown we don’t know what all the character performers at the different parts are going to say.”

Any Given Child could not be reached for comment on Friday. Dr. Scheikl said he was made aware of the situation on Monday and is continuing to investigate.

“When I have all that information I will update the board and the public to clear up how the performance was scheduled, how third graders were invited, what was said at the performance, and what the responses are from teachers and if we have them from students,” said Scheikl.

Parents say the performance displayed themes of racism which were inappropriate and difficult for their children to understand and referenced a part in the performance where a dancer of color was repeatedly pushed down.

“She just told me that they held a brown lady down by the head, the neck-head area, and were loud and they were shaking their bottoms at them and yelling,” said Sarah Wicks, a parent whose daughter attended the performance. “They were talking in racial form and she is bi-racial so she was kind of confused.”

Some parents also took issue with the Indigenous Land and Enslaved Peoples Acknowledgment statement that is read before performances at the Forbes Center.

“If you’ve attended the Forbes Center you know the political thing that is said to the children that are seven years old about white racism, white people making slavery in this country and in this valley, annihilating Native Americans, white people, white people,” said Harold during Monday’s School Board meeting.

The full statement, written by JMU’s Center for Faculty Innovation is as follows:

We invite you to recognize the written histories of the Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg, and our university’s namesake, James Madison, as fractured.

Let us acknowledge then that we are currently on the land of the Indigenous Siouan, Algonquian, and Haudenosaunee communities who lived here for many generations and who continue to be systematically erased by policies and practices that remove their histories from this place.

Let us honor the enslaved people who built the wealth and foundation of James Madison.

Let us recognize the histories of Virginia and the United States as complicit with the racism of white supremacy.

We recognize that these difficult histories persist in present-day racial realities and privileges at this university. We commit to dismantling racism in spaces of our work. We invite you to work beside us to create change.

Parents also expressed concerns that they were not able to attend the field trip which RCPS said was because of limited seating at the Forbes Center.

“I would like for them to at least allow parents to go as well as have no racial plays or at least not any kind of plays at the Forbes Center, I think they should ban the Forbes Center for now,” said Wicks.

Dr. Scheikl said that he will report the findings of his investigation into the field trip to the school board and the public at the next board meeting in January. He said from everything he has gathered so far is that there was no description of what the dance performance would look like.

“If we do find that elements of a field trip are inappropriate how do we prevent that from happening in the future and so on? So that’s simply the process when there are concerns we take a look at them to figure out all the details and then respond as needed,” said Scheikl.

Parents also said that the field trip permission slip form did not mention any details about the type of performance at the Forbes Center and made it seem like children would be seeing a holiday-themed performance. Dr. Scheikl said that is being looked into as well.

