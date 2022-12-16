Staying chilly for the weekend

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the day and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Allegheny Mountain snow showers. Mostly clear and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Adding some clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains for the evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains in the morning. More clouds than sun for the afternoon, chilly, and breezy with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Feeling like the 30s even at the heat of the day. Partly cloudy and cold for the evening as temperatures fall into the 30s and the breeze subsides. Some clouds and very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s. Snow showers for the evening and overnight for the Allegheny Mountains.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and partly cloudy. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains with snow flurries possible elsewhere in West Virginia. Staying cold and turning breezy for the afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Feeling like the 20s at the heat of the day. A clear and very cold evening with temperatures falling into the 20s. Clear overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and partly cloudy. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and chilly with highs only in the low 40s. A very cold evening with temperatures quickly falling in the 20s. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s under partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy and chilly for the day with highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the 30s. Very cold and partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. A chilly day with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Very cold overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

THURSDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s and cloudy. Staying cloudy for the day and cold with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Keeping an eye on another system that has the potential to bring winter weather to our area. Stay tuned. Lows around 20.

