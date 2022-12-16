SVEC provides updates for Thursdays power outages

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As of 5:10 p.m. on Friday Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting 758 power outages throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

The current number of outages is as follows:

  • Frederick County 538
  • Rockingham County 90
  • Page County 67
  • Shenandoah 63

The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative says their goal is to have the numbers below five hundred by the end of the night.

With the plan to reach the more remote areas of western Frederick County on Saturday morning.

We’re working as hard as we can and we’re really grateful for the help that we have received around the state. So we’re working very diligently at it and appreciate the patience of our members.” said Jason carter Director of External Relations.

For real-time updates, visit the Outage Center.

Members are encouraged to report outages online in the Outage Center, over the MySVEC app, or by calling 1-800-234-7832.

Estimates for restoration are posted online and in the app, when available.

