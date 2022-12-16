Toy Convoy distributes over 1,400 bags of toys.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV’s 26th annual Toy Convoy officially wrapped up on Saturday even and it was a huge success.

The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg spent all week carefully organizing and packaging loads of toys and bikes to give away to children in the area.

On Thursday, they hosted a drive-through event at the Rockingham county fairgrounds for registered families to pick up toys along with a bag of food and a turkey.

With the help of volunteers from local police and fire departments. They were able to distribute over 1,400 bags of toys and hundreds of bikes to children in the area.

“Each bag that we have here that you see in the background represents one child so instead of looking at fourteen hundred bags you’re looking at fourteen hundred kids that are being served today,” said Captain Burleigh of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army

