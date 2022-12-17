Cat’s Cradle lowering adoption fees for end of year adoption goal

The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars...
The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars taken off the adoption fees.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars taken off the adoption fees.

“We just got a recent donation from John and Crystal Yates to help sponsor some of our adoption fees for the rest of the year,” Kristin Rhodenizer, adoption counselor at Cat’s Cradle said. “They’re gonna help cover $40 for each adoption fees, so we were able to drop it down from $65 to $25 for the next 37 adoptions this month.”

Cat’s Cradle said they have seen an increase in adoptions recently as many will be adding a new pet to their families over the holidays, but they always need more homes for the kittens.

“Adopters are always needed especially right now for like youth cats, so anything above like six months... We have a lot of eight to nine-month-old cats in our system,” Rhodenizer said.

The cat cafe is hoping to get more foster families in the new year so they can take more cats from the shelters.

Cat’s Cradle is hoping to fulfill all 37 of those adoptions by the end of the year.

“Normally we’re right around 600 adoptions per year so were right at that again this year, but we’re hoping to ramp it up at the end just to boost it,” she said.

Applications to adopt can be submitted on Cat’s Cradle’s website or in person.

“Since we’re not a shelter-based system and we’re foster based, we do our meet and greets individual either here at our cat cafe downtown center or at Pet Smart during adoption events on the weekends,” Rhodenizer said.

Rhodenizer said all of their cats come spayed and neutered, microchipped and vaccinated based on age and intake.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Rockingham County Public Schools’ Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken...
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
UVA Health (File)
Former employees of UVA file class action lawsuit against UVA Health System
A pair of handcuffs.
Stuarts Draft woman arrested for sex crimes involving a child
Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier...
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

Latest News

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach.
Wreaths Across America comes to Harrisonburg
JMU women’s basketball prepares for Hampton
JMU women’s basketball prepares for Hampton
Ben's Forecast December 16th
Ben's Forecast December 16th
JMU men’s basketball gears up for LIU
JMU men’s basketball gears up for LIU