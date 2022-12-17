JMU men’s basketball gears up for LIU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a week off from competitive play, James Madison men’s basketball returns to the court on Sunday as the Dukes host Long Island University.

The Dukes are 8-3, with two of those losses coming at the hands of Top 5 teams. The Sharks are 1-9 with their only win against Mount Saint Vincent in November.

This game will be a rare opportunity for familial competition, as LIU is led by head coach Rod Strickland, a former NBA player who is the father of Dukes redshirt sophomore guard Terrell Strickland. Earlier this week, JMU head coach Mark Byington said the younger Strickland will be making his season debut on Sunday against the Sharks.

Tip-off against LIU is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will be streamed on ESPN+.

