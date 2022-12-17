JMU women’s basketball prepares for Hampton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a 75-60 win over former Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) opponent William & Mary, James Madison women’s basketball is getting ready to face another CAA team, Hampton, on Saturday.

The Dukes are 7-2 this year and boast a 6-2 overall record against the Lady Pirates. JMU earned a 78-60 win over Hampton last season. The Lady Pirates are 3-5 this year after dropping a close 76-68 contest against Rutgers last weekend.

Tip-off against Hampton is set for 4 p.m. in Hampton Roads. This game will be streamed on FloSports.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.