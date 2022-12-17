Mercy House partnering with Brother’s Craft Brewing for 7th year of Giving Tree

”Making sure that their Christmas wishes are met and also that they just feel normal.
(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brother’s Craft Brewing has teamed up with Mercy House for another year of its giving tree.

“We invite customers to come and take the ornaments and bring the presents back in and we end up with this awesome program,” Jason Shifflett, co-owner of Brother’s Craft Brewing said.

The Giving Tree ensures families under the care of Mercy House have presents to open during the holidays.

“We have a full shelter this Christmas,” Shannon Porter, executive director of Mercy House said. “The Giving Tree is for our residents that stay in our shelter, also for families that we’ve recently moved out of homelessness back into housing.”

Porter said the shelter is currently full, but they want to make sure each child has a gift to open during the holidays.

“We do what we do for the kids,” Porter said. ”Making sure that their Christmas wishes are met and also that they just feel normal. I’ve got 12 families in my shelter... it’s amazing when you’re six or seven or eight years old just knowing Santa can find you is a big thing.”

Porter said the best Christmas gift is giving families a roof over their heads.

“I think every single family in our shelter right now would wish for a home for Christmas, and that’s our goal is to get them back home,” Porter said.

There are still some ornaments left on the tree that need to be fulfilled.

You can stop by Brother’s Craft Brewing during business hours and pick an ornament off the tree.

Gifts can be turned in at Brother’s Craft Brewing by 8 p.m. Sunday.

