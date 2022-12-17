Salvation Army of Harrisonburg in need of bell ringers to meet Kettle donation goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s crunch time before Christmas.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is behind on its donation goal.

Recent winter weather and a shortage of bell ringers have put the campaign behind.

“We just need bell ringers. We’ve had this all season long. We’ve just been short of bell ringers,” Captain Duane Burleigh of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army said. “When we get people out, the people around this community are very generous, but we’re just running short of bell ringers and ... it’s a time crunch.”

Captain Burleigh said this is usually their largest fundraiser but this year they are far from their goal.

“This is what funds all the programs we do, our social services programs, our shelter programs, our food pantry ... everything we do through the year is affected by this,” he said.

He said 200 angels were not adopted from the angel tree which has led them to pull from the already low kettle funds.

“On a positive note, the police department is ringing the bells on Wednesday at Burgess Road all day long and then the fire department is ringing them Thursday all day long in a battle of the first responders so we’re kind of excited about that,” Captain Burleigh said.

For Captain Burleigh, he just wants to make a difference in the community.

“I’m struggling, my wife and I came back to this community because we love it and it feels like we’re just falling short,” he said.

The Red Kettle Campaign goes until Dec 24 when stores shut their doors for Christmas.

”We’ve got about 8 days left to do about 90,000 dollars,” Captain Burleigh said.

To sign up to be a bell ringer, visit the registration website.

