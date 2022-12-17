Wreaths Across America comes to Harrisonburg

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Dec. 17, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the United States Saturday thousands of wreaths were laid on the headstones of military veterans for ‘Wreaths Across America.’

”We are here to remember not their death but their life. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American,” Eleanor Price, chairman of Wreath’s Across America for Harrisonburg said.

“Remembering our past, our history gives meaning to our own lives while reminding us that we are part of something bigger than ourselves,” Penny Imeson, executive director of Rocktown History said.

Price said the teaching aspect is the most important as the younger generations will carry on the legacy of their veteran ancestors.

“They can pass it on that’s the true meaning of it ... we already honored them and we’re remembering them with the records but to teach is here,” Price said.

In preparation for this year’s Wreaths Across America, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution researched and uncovered 65 previously unrecognized veterans at Woodbine Cemetery.

“I realized my father ... we never had a marker and after doing the wreaths, I got a marker this year for him and realized the importance of it,” Price said.

Arlington National Cemetery is recognized as one of two national military cemeteries, but Price said having a cemetery in the area that honors veterans is important.

“I want this to look like Arlington don’t we? Yes, and it’s nice to have it local isn’t it ... with this, it’s here our families are here,” Price said.

288 wreaths were laid at Woodbine cemetery, and Price said they are hoping to continue uncovering more veteran graves.

The goal for next year is 500 wreaths and beyond.

If you would like to purchase a wreath, they are buy one get one until Jan 14. They are currently $15.

To purchase contact Eleanor Price at eleapp@icloud.com.

