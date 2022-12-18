EMU men’s basketball drops 85-71 contest to Southern Virginia

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball hung with Southern Virginia until the final minutes, when the Royals trailed the Knights 76-71. However, a 9-0 run from the Knights late in the fourth quarter handed the Royals an 85-71 loss on Saturday.

The Royals drop to 3-8. Mark Burkholder led the Royals with 27 points while Aviwe Mahlong added 15 points and grabbed 10 boards.

The Knights outrebounded the Royals 44-30. Eastern Mennonite shot 93% from the free-throw line. However, Southern Virginia outshot EMU from the field 48% to 38%.

The Royals return to the court on Friday when they face Mary Baldwin on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

