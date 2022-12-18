Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee.

Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party.

Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County.

In January, the Dodge family’s lives were turned upside down when she received an unsuspected cancer diagnosis.

“She was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma and UVA gave her about a 35% chance, 35 to 50. Her oncologist was able to get ahold of St. Jude’s, and without even seeing her they accepted her as a patient,” Ashley Cook, a family friend of the Dodge’s said.

Natalie and Nicole spent most of the year at Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, but on Sunday, they returned home for the holidays.

“As of last Thursday, she was again clear, all of her scans came back clear, no evidence of disease. With the type of cancer that she has they will continue to do immunotherapy. She’s had two rounds of radiation just to do their best to ensure that it doesn’t come back,” Cook said.

Family, friends and community members lined the streets of Woodrow Wilson Parkway and beyond to welcome Natalie and her family home.

“I had no idea the overwhelming support that we were gonna get,” Cook said. “From Raphine, Rockbridge County, Augusta County Sheriff’s, Staunton City, Weyers Cave, Verona -- all the different fire departments. We had Jeep Clubs. We had motorcycle groups. We had all different sorts of family and friends doing everything they could do to celebrate.”

The family was escorted by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office as hundreds waved and held signs and balloons as they made their way home.

“Natalie doesn’t really understand much of it, she’s two, but she has four older siblings Luke, Josie, Kate and Benjamin who have not had their mom or sister around since January so this was huge for them,” Cook said. “It was in our opinion more for them than for Natalie.”

