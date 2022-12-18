JMU women’s basketball sneaks past Hampton 57-52

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball edged past CAA team Hampton 57-52 on Saturday.

The Dukes improve to 8-2. Annalicia Goodman led the Dukes with 13 points while Peyton McDaniel added eleven. Jamia Hazell and Kiki Jefferson scored 10 points each while Jefferson pulled down 8 boards.

James Madison outrebounded Howard 46-31. The Dukes scored five more second chance points while notching 26 more points off the bench compared to the Lady Pirates.

The Dukes return to the court on Tuesday when they face Eastern Michigan at the Hawk Classic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

