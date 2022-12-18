Radio host offers to pay anyone who changes name to Karen

Computer keyboard
Computer keyboard(Storyblocks)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
(WDBJ) - If you are an actual Karen out there, Matt Edmondson has your back.

A DJ for Radio 1 in the UK, Edmondson is looking to combat the negative stereotype around the name by paying 100 people to start fresh.

“Karen” has become a common term used on the internet over the last few years to describe a subject of a video who is seen as very particular, acting entitled, or who always has something to comment on regardless of how much it really involves them.

According to Network 10 News in Australia, this outlook has led to a sharp decline in newborns carrying the name.

Edmondson has pointed to intentions surrounding saving the name’s abundance down the road.

