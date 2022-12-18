VSP seeks public information on hit-and-run incident and assault in Augusta County

The suspected Dodge pickup truck
The suspected Dodge pickup truck(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s helping finding the person suspected of a hit-and-run and assault incident on Friday evening in Augusta County.

In a statement released by VSP, the victim said he was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7 p.m. when a Dodge pickup truck passed him and stopped in front of him.

He said the Dodge driver who was identified as a male got out of the truck, opened the victim’s car door and started punching him in the face. He then returned to the truck and backed into the victim’s Toyota Highlander before driving away.

The victim said the Dodge pickup truck was an older model and was either gold or light brown.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

VSP asks anyone with information to call them at 434-352-7128 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

