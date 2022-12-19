Agents seize zebra, giraffe bones from woman flying back from Kenya

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - Authorities at Washington Dulles International Airport seized zebra and giraffe bones that a traveler brought back to the U.S. from Kenya last month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.

Officials discovered them in her bags during a secondary search on Nov. 10.

Customs officials say possession of the bones violate parts of U.S. law, and bones can potentially expose people, pets and agriculture industries to serious diseases.

The woman was not charged.

Customs authorities say during a typical day, agents across the U.S. seize a few thousand “prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts and soil” items.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

