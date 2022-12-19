Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say

An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.
An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.(NCMEC)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe.

The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated kidnapping once he is taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspected Dodge pickup truck
VSP seeks public information on hit-and-run incident and assault in Augusta County
Rockingham County Public Schools’ Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken...
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
Family, friends and community members lined the streets of Woodrow Wilson Parkway and beyond to...
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital.
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier...
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter poll closes; users vote in favor of Musk exit as CEO
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Night-time drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus
Stephanie Penn's Weather Forecast at Daybreak Dec. 19
Stephanie Penn's Weather Forecast at Daybreak Dec. 19
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec.19
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec.19