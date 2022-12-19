Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Toby Corriston

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Toby Corriston is a star golfer at Harrisonburg High School who is involved in a number of activities and has a passion for giving back to the community.

“All of the amazing people that I’ve learned from and gotten to see and look up to have been the most important part of being able to be the student-athlete that I am,” said Corriston.

Toby Corriston has been around the game of golf all his life but didn’t begin playing competitively until joining Harrisonburg’s Golf Team as a sophomore after he began playing more golf during the pandemic. Since then he’s been the team’s top golfer, qualifying for regions three times and for states once.

“He was a natural from the beginning. He always had a great golf swing but he’s taken it upon himself to take lessons from David Johns here at Heritage Oaks. He works here for more opportunities to learn,” said Harrisonburg Golf Coach Chris Sorber.

Corriston said he fell in love with the game and the competitiveness of the slow-paced sport.

“It’s a personal sport, you’re on your own out there on the course, and being able to compete against myself every day is something that I’ve really enjoyed about it. While I love the team aspect I think competing against myself has been the biggest challenge of it all,” he said.

Corriston works with First Tee Shenandoah Valley which helps teach golf and life skills to children around the area.

“I’ve helped coach classes with them, I’ve helped them set up for tournaments, fundraisers, whatever I can. I just really enjoy giving back to them for all that they’ve given me because I’ve gotten so many opportunities through them, one of those being Pebble Beach where I got to compete in the Pure Insurance Championship,” he said.

Chris Sorber said that Corriston’s work with First Tee is just part of his passion for helping others.

“Toby helps not only to be better at what he does whether its academics or sports but he learns so that he can help share his talents with others and that’s quite remarkable,” he said.

Corriston said he joins working with the kids at First Tee and watching them grow at the same place where he learned to golf.

“Over the course of just a couple of classes, you really see them get better. They make big improvements with just little adjustments and also I think back to when I was a kid and I got all this help and I was learning so much from them. It’s fun to be kind of giving them my experience,” he said.

Corriston also plays baseball and performs musicals in the theatre. Last winter he played the lead role in Harrisonburg High School’s production of “Chicago” the musical.

“Both my parents are dance teachers so I’ve been around the theatre world. My dad grew up doing musicals and my mom is the choreographer of the musical and teaches dance at Harrisonburg High School,” he said. “I’ve just always enjoyed it so I’ve continued it. It’s not something I see pursuing in the future but it’s a really fun experience for me to work with all the amazing people that are part of the musical.”

As a student, Corriston attends the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School and boasts a 4.32 GPA.

“My job would be a whole lot easier if I had a whole classroom full of Tobys but it doesn’t work that way. He’s thorough, he’s thoughtful, he always sees his school work all the way through, and is more than willing to help other people in the classroom,” said Jay Hook, who teaches Government at HHS.

For Corriston getting good grades has always been important especially as he looks to play college golf next year.

“Staying on top of my school work is something I have to do. I don’t really do anything special to plan for it I just know that if I want to be a student-athlete continuing forward it’s important for me to keep my grades up so I can show coaches I can balance school and sports. I know it’s going to be an important skill for my future,” he said.

Corriston said he always enjoyed math and working on the student newspaper at HHS. He hopes to study sports communication in college and either go into sports broadcasting or sports marketing.

Chris Sorber said that Corriston represents what HHS wants its student-athletes to be.

“I receive a lot of kind remarks not only from teachers but members at the golf club here. Strangers come up to me often and say how much they appreciate Toby and the example he is setting for our team,” he said.

