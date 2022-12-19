Chilly but dry start to the week

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and increasing clouds in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold evening with plenty of clouds and temperatures falling into the 30s. Decreasing clouds overnight and very cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Some clouds and chilly for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold evening with a few clouds and temperatures falling into the 30s. Very cold with a few passing clouds overnight, otherwise clear. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a few clouds. A chilly day with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and partly cloudy. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and increasing clouds. Cloudy overnight with scattered snow showers after midnight and turning very cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Accumulating snow is possible overnight.

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s and a wintry mix. There may be accumulating snow first thing in the morning. A wintry mix then changes to a cold rain sometime during the day, likely by the afternoon. Cold for the day as temperatures slowly rise through the 30s. Periods of rain continue into the evening and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Cold overnight with scattered rain showers and temperatures remaining in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and rain showers. Turning very windy in the morning. Temperatures will fall from the mid to upper 30s in the morning into the 20s during the afternoon. Rain showers change over to snow showers by the afternoon and it becomes very windy. With the wind, it will feel like the single digits and teens for the afternoon. Winds gusting to 30-45 mph, higher at the top of ridges. A frigid evening with temperatures falling into the teens with some clouds. Very windy through the evening and overnight. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper single digits to low teens. With the wind, temperatures will feel like they are in the single digits and below zero at times. Potentially dangerous wind chills at higher elevations of 10 to 20 below zero.

CHRISTMAS EVE: A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the teens and a mix of sun and clouds. Staying windy, feeling like the single digits and below zero for the morning. Some clouds for the afternoon with the wind sticking around. Very cold with highs only in the upper teens to low 20s, feeling like the single digits even in the afternoon. Frigid for the evening and overnight with the wind subsiding. Overnight lows in the single digits for everyone.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Another frigid start with temperatures rising into the teens. More sunshine for the day with a few clouds and feeling cold. High temperatures only in the mid to upper 20s. A very cold evening with temperatures into the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

