Elkton to consider seeking USDA funding for water system improvements

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council is set to meet on Monday night and will look to take the first step in making renovations to the town’s outdated water system. The council will vote on a resolution to seek assistance from the USDA for the water improvements project.

The total renovation of the water system will likely cost a few million dollars but the plan is to spread out the improvements over a number of years with the hope of receiving USDA funding along the way.

“We may be able to accomplish say the water storage tank one year and then maybe in a following year replace the water lines to allow for a larger size on certain streets. It’ll probably just be phased out over the next 8-10 years of improvement being made a piece at a time,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.

Gooden said the first part of the water system that needs to be addressed is its water storage tank which would cost between $600,000-$1 million to replace.

“The current reservoir is right around a century old so it’s definitely reached the end of its useful life or approaching the end of its useful life. So between that and working on upgrading some of the smaller water lines are probably some of the top priorities,” he said.

Gooden said the town hopes to begin getting estimates for the various water projects at the beginning of the new year. Addressing the town’s water lines will be a big part of the future renovations.

“A lot of the pipes in town are undersized and some areas may be served by a two-inch water line and need to be served by a six or eight-inch water line, so the pressure is just not there for the number of homes that are on that line,” he said.

The council will also vote Monday to schedule a public hearing on the town’s plans for how to use its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds in January.

Elkton received around $3 million in ARPA funds and used some on utility credits and purchases for its police department but still has over $2 million in funds remaining. Gooden said the town has marked four large projects that it hopes to put the money toward.

The projects include putting some funds toward the water system improvements, the creation of a farmers market in the downtown park on a property the town purchased earlier this year, stormwater infrastructure on Spotswood avenue in the downtown area, and the possible relocation of the Elkton Police Department.

“We didn’t really place any dollar amounts beside each of those but we’re using those as the starting point for the projects we want to accomplish at that public hearing. If things go well maybe research a little more and dig a little deeper to get some more definite numbers,” said Gooden.

Gooden said if the Police Department is relocated it would be moved to two buildings beside the Elkton Community Library that are already owned by the town.

Monday night also marks the last meeting of the town council before three new members are sworn in in January. It will be the final meeting for council members David Smith, Jay Dean, and Randell Snow. Snow has served a number of terms on the council over the last 40 years.

