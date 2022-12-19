Getting a car for a Christmas present? Here are some tips

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re thinking of getting a car for yourself or someone else this Christmas, finance managers also advise the gift of being responsible in spending. Aside from making sure someone wants the car, the key factor is affordability.

CMA Valley Dealership suggests having the entire financial situation in order, with interest rates on auto loans up to almost 30 percent.

Charles Camp, General Manager of CMA Valley Subaru, says a car is a great gift but to make the payment plans work for your wallet.

“A lease option is also a good way to help get a newer vehicle at a more affordable payment, and typically me just a little bit of cash down can really help lower that monthly a payment,” Camp said.

Most banks are asking for 20 percent down on the car. Payments can be deferred between 45 and 120 days — depending on the bank.

Other financial suggestions from Camp include arranging the monthly payment to match the day you get your paycheck and right now is a good time to be buying a car, so that you are aware of the fine print.

