Getting a car for a Christmas present? Here are some tips

By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re thinking of getting a car for yourself or someone else this Christmas, finance managers also advise the gift of being responsible in spending. Aside from making sure someone wants the car, the key factor is affordability.

CMA Valley Dealership suggests having the entire financial situation in order, with interest rates on auto loans up to almost 30 percent.

Charles Camp, General Manager of CMA Valley Subaru, says a car is a great gift but to make the payment plans work for your wallet.

“A lease option is also a good way to help get a newer vehicle at a more affordable payment, and typically me just a little bit of cash down can really help lower that monthly a payment,” Camp said.

Most banks are asking for 20 percent down on the car. Payments can be deferred between 45 and 120 days — depending on the bank.

Other financial suggestions from Camp include arranging the monthly payment to match the day you get your paycheck and right now is a good time to be buying a car, so that you are aware of the fine print.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and community members lined the streets of Woodrow Wilson Parkway and beyond to...
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
The suspected Dodge pickup truck
VSP seeks public information on hit-and-run incident and assault in Augusta County
Rockingham County Public Schools’ Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken...
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital.
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls

Latest News

Bell ringers needed to help get $20 thousand by Christmas Eve
Bell ringers needed to help get $20 thousand by Christmas Eve
Elkton to consider seeking USDA funding for water system improvements
Elkton to consider seeking USDA funding for water system improvements
ACSO looking for runaway juvenile from Stuarts Draft.
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
Waynesboro PD holds first 'Present Patrol' event in Waynesboro.
Waynesboro PD holds first ‘Present Patrol’ event