JMU men’s basketball blows past LIU, 115-79

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison men’s basketball notched a dominant 115-79 win over Long Island.

The Dukes improve to 9-3. Julien Wooden led the Dukes with 18 points while Vado Morse added fifteen. Alonzo Sule added 12 while grabbing six boards.

Redshirt sophomore guard Terrell Strickland returned to the court after injury, making his season debut against a team coached by his father and former NBA player, Rod Strickland. In 15 minutes, Strickland had eight points, eight assists, five steals, and two rebounds.

James Madison scored 19 more second chance points while notching 41 more points off the bench compared to LIU.

The Dukes return to the court on Wednesday when they face Coppin State in Baltimore, Maryland. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.

