JP’s Toy Drive is back for another year of giving

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An 8-year-old boy in the Valley is continuing his holiday tradition of giving back.

A few years ago, JP Lindsay realized he had some toys he didn’t want anymore, but he didn’t just want to throw them out.

“I went to my dad and I said, ‘I want to donate toys to kids that don’t have toys,’” JP said.

So, they grabbed a big trash can to fill up with toys and put a call out on Facebook to get some more donations. From there, JP’s Toy Drive took off.

“It definitely turned into bigger than anything I thought we would ever imagine. The first year we did it... Literally within an hour there were so many toys they would not even fit in the trailer,” Larry Lindsay, JP’s father said.

Even the pandemic didn’t slow JP down. He said he had to step up to meet an even greater need.

“During COVID, Santa couldn’t let any of his helpers, which, elves, in the workshop because they would probably get sick, so I came in with my toy drive and was helping with those toys,” JP explained.

JP is very involved in his toy drive even at such a young age.

“He does collection, he helps with wrapping, he helps with delivery,” Larry said.

But he’s not doing all of this alone. Local police departments, first responders and businesses all do their part to help.

“It seems like this year it has grown, which is sad, but it’s great because the outpouring of support has also grown. It’s such a blessing here in our community to have that,” Chief Wayne Sager with the Strasburg Police Department said.

It’s the stories of gratitude and the continual need in the community that keep the toy drive going each year.

“These kids make their own list. We actually had kids last year where when asked what they wanted for Christmas, they actually put food,” Larry said.

And there are no plans to stop the drive any time soon.

“Hopefully, I get to do it forever,” JP said.

“It gives you hope. A young man of his age to take on this type of role with the guidance of his father, but the support of our community members to provide donations, monetary and toys or clothing, is just remarkable. We are really blessed to live where we are,” Chief Sager said.

JP’s Toy Drive is aiming to have all toy request and donations in by Dec. 20.

You can drop off donations at any of the following locations:

New Market Police Department

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office

Mt. Jackson Police Department

Woodstock Police Department

Strasburg Police Department

Fairfield Inn and Suites in Strasburg

Strasburg Diner

Route 11 Diner in Woodstock

The toys are distributed to wherever there is a need all across the Valley.

They will still collect donations after that date because any toys that don’t go directly to a home are saved for first responders to use to help comfort children during emergency situations they respond to.

