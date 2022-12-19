JP’s Toy Drive is back for another year of giving

JP's Toy Drive is back for another year to help provide toys, food and clothes to kids in the Valley that need some extra support.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An 8-year-old boy in the Valley is continuing his holiday tradition of giving back.

A few years ago, JP Lindsay realized he had some toys he didn’t want anymore, but he didn’t just want to throw them out.

“I went to my dad and I said, ‘I want to donate toys to kids that don’t have toys,’” JP said.

So, they grabbed a big trash can to fill up with toys and put a call out on Facebook to get some more donations. From there, JP’s Toy Drive took off.

“It definitely turned into bigger than anything I thought we would ever imagine. The first year we did it... Literally within an hour there were so many toys they would not even fit in the trailer,” Larry Lindsay, JP’s father said.

Even the pandemic didn’t slow JP down. He said he had to step up to meet an even greater need.

“During COVID, Santa couldn’t let any of his helpers, which, elves, in the workshop because they would probably get sick, so I came in with my toy drive and was helping with those toys,” JP explained.

JP is very involved in his toy drive even at such a young age.

“He does collection, he helps with wrapping, he helps with delivery,” Larry said.

But he’s not doing all of this alone. Local police departments, first responders and businesses all do their part to help.

“It seems like this year it has grown, which is sad, but it’s great because the outpouring of support has also grown. It’s such a blessing here in our community to have that,” Chief Wayne Sager with the Strasburg Police Department said.

It’s the stories of gratitude and the continual need in the community that keep the toy drive going each year.

“These kids make their own list. We actually had kids last year where when asked what they wanted for Christmas, they actually put food,” Larry said.

And there are no plans to stop the drive any time soon.

“Hopefully, I get to do it forever,” JP said.

“It gives you hope. A young man of his age to take on this type of role with the guidance of his father, but the support of our community members to provide donations, monetary and toys or clothing, is just remarkable. We are really blessed to live where we are,” Chief Sager said.

JP’s Toy Drive is aiming to have all toy request and donations in by Dec. 20.

You can drop off donations at any of the following locations:

  • New Market Police Department
  • Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mt. Jackson Police Department
  • Woodstock Police Department
  • Strasburg Police Department
  • Fairfield Inn and Suites in Strasburg
  • Strasburg Diner
  • Route 11 Diner in Woodstock

The toys are distributed to wherever there is a need all across the Valley.

They will still collect donations after that date because any toys that don’t go directly to a home are saved for first responders to use to help comfort children during emergency situations they respond to.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and community members lined the streets of Woodrow Wilson Parkway and beyond to...
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
The suspected Dodge pickup truck
VSP seeks public information on hit-and-run incident and assault in Augusta County
Rockingham County Public Schools’ Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken...
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital.
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier...
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

Latest News

Melissa Frampton
Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Stephanie Penn's Weather Forecast at Daybreak Dec. 19
Stephanie Penn's Weather Forecast at Daybreak Dec. 19
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec.19
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec.19