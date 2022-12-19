Magdalena Bake embarks next chapter with new storefront

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Magdalena Bake is celebrating the holidays with a new permanent home. The storefront is a chance to expand while staying dipped in culture.

“We’re gonna have specials as well each weekends and really grow from there — and be able to do some fun creative pastries.” Front-Of-House Manager Rylie Healy said.

The new chapter brings in new toys, like a take-and-bake freezer, so customers can warm up their favorite Magdalena empanada at home.

Loyal customers are supportive of the move and are happy to continue buying some of their favorites. Three of them had a mouthful to say when it came to Magdalena Bake moving up.

“Our lunch was delicious.” - Cathy

“Everything she does, she does out of her heart. When you do that, when you taste that, you know that comes from love.” - Elsa

“The girls said we are going today, it was to die for.” -Katie

The owner, Alba, started this business with a food truck and a dream. Her determination to expand, despite challenges like a language barrier, makes her team find a joy in the work.

“Just being able to see the passion and the joy, and just a lot of things that I feel people forget about in the food and beverage industry. It’s just so beautiful to see someone do that, and really have the love and care in both the products, and the employees in the community as a whole,” Healy said.

The menu is expanding with more savory options, along with the classic sweets.

Magdalena Bake will still work the food truck during Staunton’s farmers market but hope people will embrace this big leap into the future.

