One arrested in death of woman found after fire

Darby Road.
Darby Road.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 6200 block of Darby Road about a house fire the afternoon of December 18, 2022. Once the fire was contained, the body of a woman was found inside the home.

Roanoke County Police launched a homicide investigation and arrested one person on a second-degree murder charge. The suspect’s name has not yet been released; nor has the name of the victim.

