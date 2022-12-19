One arrested in death of woman found after fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 6200 block of Darby Road about a house fire the afternoon of December 18, 2022. Once the fire was contained, the body of a woman was found inside the home.

Roanoke County Police launched a homicide investigation and arrested one person on a second-degree murder charge. The suspect’s name has not yet been released; nor has the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.