Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls

David Nicholas Smith
David Nicholas Smith(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Days after a Carroll County man was mauled by a pack of pit bulls, the dogs’ owner has been arrested.

Caroll County Deputies arrested David Nicholas Smith, 44, on Saturday.

He’s charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the county’s pit bull ordinance.

Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked by five “full-blooded” pit bulls after he finished a service call.

His vehicle became stuck after he was reversing down a long driveway from the house.

Rawles was then approached by the pack of pit bulls after he left his vehicle and began walking back toward the home of the Mabry family.

He survived but suffered serious injuries after several hours of surgery.

The dogs’ owner was released after posting $5,000 bail.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and community members lined the streets of Woodrow Wilson Parkway and beyond to...
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
The suspected Dodge pickup truck
VSP seeks public information on hit-and-run incident and assault in Augusta County
Rockingham County Public Schools’ Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken...
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital.
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier...
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

Latest News

Melissa Frampton
Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs
Stephanie Penn's Weather Forecast at Daybreak Dec. 19
Stephanie Penn's Weather Forecast at Daybreak Dec. 19
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec.19
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec.19
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 16
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 16