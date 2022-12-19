Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft.

He was reported missing today by a family member.

According to the ACSO, Daurean Lee Sutton is a white mail, 15-years old, five-foot-seven, 103 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. Daurean was last seen wearing a brown Timberland Jacket, blue jeans, white Vans shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Daurean left the Stuarts Draft area on foot, and his whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

