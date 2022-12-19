Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama.

A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD..

Allegedly on Nov. 11, at around 3:30 p.m., an individual went behind the unattended Kohl’s jewelry counter while two others provided watch. The group allegedly left the store moments later with a bag full of stolen Simply Vera Vera Wang jewelry. The theft wasn’t immediately recognized but was later reported when the retail store became aware of the situation according to the HPD.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit viewed surveillance footage and began working with Kohl’s as well as state and federal law enforcement agencies along the East Coast.

Then, on Nov. 14, three suspects burglarized a Rainbow City, Ala., jewelry store and led officers on a pursuit before continuing to flee on foot according to the HPD. Officers used K9′s and aerial resources, including a helicopter and UAV, to search for the offenders. One suspect was apprehended that afternoon while a second was captured the following day. The third suspect managed to escape.

After consultation with authorities in Alabama regarding the suspects, HPD detectives were able to move forward with charges associated with the Kohl’s larceny on Dec. 2.

Authorities struggled to properly identify several of the involved suspects due to lack of proper documentation and identities are still being confirmed due to multiple aliases being used. Law enforcement agencies continue sharing information and believe all suspects are part of a larger organized theft group. With the exception of Otarola-Troncoso, all suspects are in custody in Alabama.

Charges are pending in other jurisdictions.

You can read the full release and list of charges on the HPD Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.