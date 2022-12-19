Waynesboro PD holds first ‘Present Patrol’ event

Waynesboro PD holds first 'Present Patrol' event in Waynesboro.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) held their first ever ‘Present Patrol’ event today.

The event was created from a shared vision of providing Waynesboro students and families who faced economic life challenges or hardships an opportunity to have a better holiday season, the WPD said in a press release. They also had a goal of fostering and maintaining positive relationships with local law enforcement.

The WPD, Waynesboro Public Schools, Waynesboro Sheriff’s Office, and the Waynesboro Police Foundation partnered to make this special holiday event for several Kate Collins Middle School students.

A decorated Waynesboro Public Schools bus picked up the students and brought them to Kate Collins, where they met a school chaperone and a Waynesboro police officer. Next, the bus transported the shoppers to Target, where the students could shop for immediate household family members and self. After shopping, the students returned to Kate Collins Middle School. Wrapping stations and volunteers were set up to assist the students in wrapping the gifts.

The families of the students were invited to return to Kate Collins. Everyone enjoyed a catered lunch with the students, the volunteers, and law enforcement officers. Each family was gifted a box of non-perishable food items and a gift card to enjoy a holiday meal.

