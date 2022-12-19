Winter solstice highlights this week up in the sky
(WHSV) - The shortest day of the year occurs this week plus some other interesting things up in the sky.
MERCURY REACHES ITS EASTERN ELONGATION
On Wednesday, Mercury will reach its farthest distance from the Sun up in the sky. Mercury will be 20 degrees east of the Sun, creating its maximum visibility in the evening. Mercury will be located in the southwestern sky in the evening with an ideal viewing at 5:20 pm. Venus will be to Mercury’s lower right.
WINTER SOLSTICE
Winter officially begins Wednesday evening. At 4:48 pm Wednesday evening, the Sun will be at its southernmost declination of the year. This also means the Sun will rise to its lowest maximum point of the year. This day at noon, the Sun will be at its lowest compared to any other day of the year. Wednesday also is the shortest day of the year. For Harrisonburg, the day is 9 hours and 29 minutes long. After Wednesday, daylight begins to increase every day!
URSIDS METEOR SHOWER PEAKS
On Thursday, the Ursids Meteor Shower will peak up in the sky. This is a meteor shower that is very short and only runs from December 13th to 24th. The best time to view this meteor shower will be in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning or Thursday evening. This meteor shower typically produces 5 to 10 meteors per hour at its peak. These meteors can appear anywhere in the sky and since the Moon won’t come out during its peak means that the meteors will be easier to see.
THE MOON, MERCURY, AND VENUS
After sunset on Christmas Eve, the very, very slim Moon will begin its monthly trip past the planets. The Moon will be located several finger-widths to the left of Mercury and Venus. You’ll be able to view the Moon, Mercury, and Venus within the same view in binoculars. They’ll be out in the western sky, just make sure to not use binoculars until the sun sets. You’ll have a tight window to view it as Venus sets around 6 pm.
DAYLIGHT THIS WEEK
This week, we will keep the same daylight from one week to the next. This week we will have 9 hours and 29 minutes of daylight and 14 hours and 31 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:28 am to 7:31 am and sunsets will move from 4:57 pm to 5:00 pm. At this point, sunrises will continue to move later along with sunsets.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|Dec 19
|7:28 am
|4:57 pm
|9 hrs, 29 mins
|Dec 20
|7:28 am
|4:57 pm
|9 hrs, 29 mins
|Dec 21
|7:29 am
|4:58 pm
|9 hrs, 29 mins
|Dec 22
|7:29 am
|4:58 pm
|9 hrs, 29 mins
|Dec 23
|7:30 am
|4:59 pm
|9 hrs, 29 mins
|Dec 24
|7:30 am
|4:59 pm
|9 hrs, 29 mins
|Dec 25
|7:30 am
|5:00 pm
|9 hrs, 30 mins
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Mon Dec 19, 6:46 am
|6 min
|39°
|10° above WSW
|10° above NE
|Tue Dec 20, 6:00 am
|4 min
|68°
|45° above WSW
|10° above NE
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|New Moon
|December 23rd, 5:16 am
|First Quarter Moon
|December 29th, 8:20 pm
|Full Moon
|January 6th, 6:07 pm
|Third Quarter Moon
|January 14th, 6:07 pm
CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES
Venus: In the sky, most of the day, sets in the southwestern sky just around 5:45 pm. Very limited viewing.
Mars: Currently rising just before sunset in the northeastern sky. In the sky most of the night and setting after 6:30 am in the northwestern sky.
Jupiter: Located in the south-southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the western sky just after midnight.
Saturn: Located in the southern sky around sunset and sets by 9:30 pm in the western sky.
