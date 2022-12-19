Winter solstice highlights this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - The shortest day of the year occurs this week plus some other interesting things up in the sky.

MERCURY REACHES ITS EASTERN ELONGATION

On Wednesday, Mercury will reach its farthest distance from the Sun up in the sky. Mercury will be 20 degrees east of the Sun, creating its maximum visibility in the evening. Mercury will be located in the southwestern sky in the evening with an ideal viewing at 5:20 pm. Venus will be to Mercury’s lower right.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Winter officially begins Wednesday evening. At 4:48 pm Wednesday evening, the Sun will be at its southernmost declination of the year. This also means the Sun will rise to its lowest maximum point of the year. This day at noon, the Sun will be at its lowest compared to any other day of the year. Wednesday also is the shortest day of the year. For Harrisonburg, the day is 9 hours and 29 minutes long. After Wednesday, daylight begins to increase every day!

The shortest day of the year comes Wednesday (WHSV)

URSIDS METEOR SHOWER PEAKS

On Thursday, the Ursids Meteor Shower will peak up in the sky. This is a meteor shower that is very short and only runs from December 13th to 24th. The best time to view this meteor shower will be in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning or Thursday evening. This meteor shower typically produces 5 to 10 meteors per hour at its peak. These meteors can appear anywhere in the sky and since the Moon won’t come out during its peak means that the meteors will be easier to see.

A beautiful sunrise as we enter the week with the shortest amount of daylight of the year. (Jack Cameron)

THE MOON, MERCURY, AND VENUS

After sunset on Christmas Eve, the very, very slim Moon will begin its monthly trip past the planets. The Moon will be located several finger-widths to the left of Mercury and Venus. You’ll be able to view the Moon, Mercury, and Venus within the same view in binoculars. They’ll be out in the western sky, just make sure to not use binoculars until the sun sets. You’ll have a tight window to view it as Venus sets around 6 pm.

DAYLIGHT THIS WEEK

This week, we will keep the same daylight from one week to the next. This week we will have 9 hours and 29 minutes of daylight and 14 hours and 31 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:28 am to 7:31 am and sunsets will move from 4:57 pm to 5:00 pm. At this point, sunrises will continue to move later along with sunsets.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Dec 19 7:28 am 4:57 pm 9 hrs, 29 mins Dec 20 7:28 am 4:57 pm 9 hrs, 29 mins Dec 21 7:29 am 4:58 pm 9 hrs, 29 mins Dec 22 7:29 am 4:58 pm 9 hrs, 29 mins Dec 23 7:30 am 4:59 pm 9 hrs, 29 mins Dec 24 7:30 am 4:59 pm 9 hrs, 29 mins Dec 25 7:30 am 5:00 pm 9 hrs, 30 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Mon Dec 19, 6:46 am 6 min 39° 10° above WSW 10° above NE Tue Dec 20, 6:00 am 4 min 68° 45° above WSW 10° above NE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time New Moon December 23rd, 5:16 am First Quarter Moon December 29th, 8:20 pm Full Moon January 6th, 6:07 pm Third Quarter Moon January 14th, 6:07 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the sky, most of the day, sets in the southwestern sky just around 5:45 pm. Very limited viewing.

Mars: Currently rising just before sunset in the northeastern sky. In the sky most of the night and setting after 6:30 am in the northwestern sky.

Jupiter: Located in the south-southeastern sky around sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the western sky just after midnight.

Saturn: Located in the southern sky around sunset and sets by 9:30 pm in the western sky.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.