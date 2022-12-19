Wintergreen Resort opening ski slopes up just in time for the holidays

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is opening up ski slopes Tuesday, December 20, and says this year’s winter weather is creating the perfect conditions.

“We had some really cool temperatures last week, and as you can see behind me, we’ve got some really good snowmaking temperatures right now, and that looks to continue through the holiday periods. So, the snow is going to be in great condition,” Marketing Manager Josh Ellwood said. “We’re finally opening for skiing. It’s been a little bit of a longer wait than we wanted it to be. Tubing has been open for a few weeks now, but you know, the core of our fan base are big skiers and snowboarders. So, we’re really excited to be able to open up tomorrow.”

Ellwood says they will plan to open up more slopes for skiing this winter.

“Everyone’s been waiting, they’re dusting off their skis and snowboards, and it’s perfect timing,” he said. “We’re really happy to be able to open before this coming holiday week. It’s a big week for us, you know, we’re going to have a lot of people up here, and we’ll have more slopes open every day. So, we’re excited to finally have people back on the mountain.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg...
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
Family, friends and community members lined the streets of Woodrow Wilson Parkway and beyond to...
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Melissa Frampton
Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs
ACSO looking for runaway juvenile from Stuarts Draft.
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

Latest News

Dayton’s Town Council announced Bob Holton as its interim town manager.
Dayton appoints interim town manager
Experts say those travel plans need to be flexible this year.
Preparing for winter weather during holiday travel
Stephanie Penn's Weather Forecast at Daybreak Dec. 20
Stephanie Penn's Weather Forecast at Daybreak Dec. 20
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 20
Birthdays and Anniversaries Dec. 20
The money goes a long way for the Salvation Army in Staunton to provide services throughout the...
Bell ringers needed to help get $20,000 by Christmas Eve